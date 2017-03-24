USA fordern EU dazu auf den Ton gegenüber der Türkei zu mäßigen!

Das US-State-Department hat offenbar keine Probleme mit Erdogans Rhetorik, seinen Nazi-Vergleichen, seinen Drohungen und seinem Demokratieverständnis und fördert nach wie vor die Annäherung der Türkei an Europa und die nordatlantische Gemeinschaft? Ein Diktator mehr, was soll’s? Immerhin gestehen Sie uns zumindest offiziell zu, daß ein EU-Beitritt Sache der EU sei. Aber klar ist auch, sie fordern BEIDE SEITEN im Streit Erdogan gegen den Rest der Welt dazu auf, den Ton zu mäßigen. Lesen Sie selbst…

Auszug aus einer Pressekonferenz des US-State-Departments von Gestern, 23. März 2017:

QUESTION: Turkey and EU – tension continues between the Turkey and EU. Does the Trump administration supports Turkey’s EU membership currently?

MR TONER: Look, I mean, Turkey is an ally, obviously, a strong partner, certainly, with respect to ISIL, and a friend. We support Turkey’s aspirations to engage with Europe. I’m not going to speak to what is an issue between Turkey and Europe, and the EU, rather, specifically. That’s for them to work out, but as much as Turkey wants to pursue that integration with the Euro-Atlantic community on an economic level, we’d encourage that.

QUESTION: And is —

QUESTION: Mark, I have a follow-up.

QUESTION: There is a report that Secretary Tillerson is —

MR TONER: You’re very good at follow-ups.

QUESTION: — going to Turkey on end of – end of March.

MR TONER: Yeah, nothing to announce. When we do, we will.

QUESTION: I have follow about – a follow-up on this. (Inaudible) and everything now. President of Turkey is threatening the European every day. Today, he accuse – he attacked Germany, Norway, Austria, Greece, Cyprus, every European country.

MR TONER: Yeah, I’m aware of —

QUESTION: No, no, no, one second.

MR TONER: Yeah, that’s okay. Go ahead.

QUESTION: Do you agree with his behavior?

MR TONER: I think what we’ve said about some of the back and forth that we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks – that we want to see everyone get along and to tone down the rhetoric.

______

https://www.state.gov/r/pa/prs/dpb/2017/03/269062.htm

Advertisements