Böse, böse XXXL-Propaganda: Da behauptet doch einer „die katalanische Republik würde nicht existieren, Idiot???“

Advertisements
Teile diesen Artikel mit:
Ähnliche Beiträge
This entry was posted on Mittwoch, 26. Dezember 2018 at 18:42 and is filed under CAT, CAT-SEP's, CAT-SEP-Rechenspiele, CATADISNEY, Catalunya, Catalunya fantastica!, Europa, nacionalcatalanismo, Nationalkatalanismus!, Roadmap zum Bruch mit Spanien!, Südwesteuropa, Separation von Spanien, Spanien, Spanische Autonomie Katalonien. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.