Trump und Putin einig: Kein neues Brexit-Referendum!

Was das britische Unterhaus da gerade abzieht ist zwar höchst unterhaltsam, aber nicht wirklich relevant. „Die Entscheider“ sind sich einig. Sie lehnen eine zweite Befragung der Briten zum Thema Brexit strikt ab. Aus unterschiedlichen(?) Gründen kommt ihnen der Brexit zu pass!

„…I don’t think another vote would be possible because it would be very unfair to the people that won. They’d say” ‘What do you mean, you’re going to take another vote?’ So that would be tough.

I thought it would happen, it did happen, and both sides are very, very cemented in. It’s a tough situation. It’s a shame.

There was no reason for that to happen. They could have had the vote and it should have gone smoothly and unfortunately it didn’t….

(Donald Trump, in THE GUARDIAN)

“Was it not a referendum?” the Russian president said. “Someone disliked the result, so repeat it over and over? Is this democracy? What then would be the point of the referendum in the first place and what is the sense of direct democracy?”

(Vladimir Putin, in THE GUARDIAN)

Der Chinese sagt nichts. Frau Merkel und Monsieur Macron werden nicht gefragt. Punkt!